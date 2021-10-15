NPA to support digital revolution of African ports – MD

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it has been working steadily to digitize operations at all port locations in the country, towards achieving optimal efficiency, elimination of corrupt practices and service excellence.

The acting Managing Director of the NPA, Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, disclosed this in a statement signed by Mr Olaseni Alakija, General Manager Corporate and Strategic Communications, NPA in Lagos on Thursday.

Bello-Koko stated this when he received a delegation of the Ports Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA), led by the association’s secretary-general, Mr Jean Marie Koffi.

The delegation came to officially invite the acting managing director as a speaker at the forthcoming 41st PMAWCA council meeting, which has the theme ‘Digitised Port As a Model of Port Efficiency’, scheduled for November in Douala, Cameroon.

Bello-Koko informed the PMAWCA delegation that the authority had over the years championed the transition from manual to digital, automated and smart business processes.

He added that it was by working in collaboration with sister government agencies and providers of terminal and shipping services in the country.

He noted that this approach had enabled the country’s port system to continue to record increase in cargo throughput every year, despite most of the seaports operating far above their designed capacities.

The NPA helmsman commended the PMAWCA secretary-general and his team for sustaining the long cordial relations between the two organisations.

He said, “PMAWCA has been a worthy partner at boosting regional trade and most importantly encouraging the spirit of unity and brotherhood among ports within the sub region and Africa in general.

“The authority is ready to work with PMAWCA to achieve closer regional integration and increased participation of ports in the region in the global economy.

“As a port authority, we have been implementing a port community system to improve collaboration and information sharing among all parties in the supply value chain.”

He urged PMAWCA to remain steadfast in the promotion of the single window system as part of port operations in the subregion, saying this is the right way to improve the efficiency of cargo clearance.

In his response, Jean Marie Koffi eulogised NPA and its succeeding chief executives for their impactful contributions over the years to the growth and development of the association.

He described the forthcoming 16th roundtable conference of managing directors as part of the highlights of the 41st PMAWCA council meeting.

“This is where delegates of member ports and sister organisations outside the continent will share experiences on digital transformation of their ports, the challenges encountered, solutions applied and achievements therefrom,” he said.