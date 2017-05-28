LATEST NEWS:
10. June 2017 LAGOS STATE27°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
The Eagle OnlineJune 10, 20173min0

Related Articles

BusinessEconomy

Forte Oil moves to raise N20b fresh capital for diversification drive

BusinessEconomy

Executive order: FAAN advises passengers to arrive airports on time

BusinessEconomy

Air Peace threatens to sue FAAN

BusinessEconomyFeatured

See what your State got from first tranche of Paris Club refund

BusinessEconomyFeatured

Nigeria to export first consignment of certified yams to UK, US

BusinessFeatured

PR Redline boss bags West African Patriotic Leadership Icons Gold Award

BusinessEconomy

Electricity: BPE to determine listing of DisCos’ shares on NSE — Association

BusinessEconomy

NPA to CMP: Our policies are attracting investments, in Nigeria’s best interest

NPA-Nigeria-Ports-Authority.png
This is contrary to claims by the Committee of Maritime Professionals that NPA’s current management under Hadiza Bala-Usman is hindering investment in the sector as a result of some of the its reform policies

The Nigerian Ports Authority says policies that have been introduced in the past one year have attracted investments running into billions of dollars into the sector. This is contrary to claims by the Committee of Maritime Professionals that NPA’s current management under Hadiza Bala-Usman is hindering investment in the sector as a result of some of the its reform policies.
CMP’s allegation was published in the June 3, 2017 edition of THISDAY, The Saturday Newspaper under the headline: “Stop Your Anti-Port Investors’ Campaign, CMP Counsels Usman.”
In a statement issued in Lagos on Saturday, the NPA explained that initiatives taken by the Authority in the past couple of months have attracted investments worth US$86.810 million from the China Harbour Engineering Company at the Lekki Deep Sea Port.
The statement, entitled: “We are working in Nigeria’s best interest,” signed by. I. S. Nasiru, a Principal Manager, Public Affairs at the Authority, added: “In the same vein, the NPA is currently working with DP World to actualise the organisation’s determination to invest in Greenfield port opportunities in this country. The plan is to develop a DP World Terminal in the Lagos area and a suitable site is currently being sought. Both the brownfield as evident in the agreement on the Bulk Terminal and the Greenfield are investments worth billions of United State Dollars.”
It stated further that Tanger Med Port of Morocco has equally indicated interest to invest the development of Greenfield Terminal, Logistics Base and warehousing and a variety other opportunities running into billions of dollars.
Nasiru explained that all policies and procedures introduced since the appointment of Ms Bala-Usman are borne out a firm commitment to actualising the change agenda of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. It assured that in its enthusiasm to improve the ease of doing business and increase revenue accruable to the country from its operations, The NPA is guided by global best practices and a sense of fairness to all stakeholders in the industry.
While commending the CMP for its patriotic zeal which must have inspired its statement, the NPA invited all stakeholders in the maritime sector to work together in the best interest of the industry and the national at large.
“The NPA believes that making the best of the vast opportunities that our maritime resources offer can only be derived from working together towards the same purpose. Nigeria stands to gain a lot from our unity and we appeal to all stakeholders in the maritime sector to let us work in unity for the prosperity of our country,” the statement concluded.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousBreaking: Nigeria's richest, most brilliant kidnapper arrested in Lagos palatial home

nextNigeria: What's God got to do with it?, by Femi Fani-Kayode

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Nigerian Sosoliso plane crash survivor hits America’s Got Talent + video

Gov. Bello has released N1.4b to seven LGs for my recall – Melaye

Nigerian Law School releases Bar exam results, 28% fail

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.