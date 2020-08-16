The Nigerian Ports Authority has announced the successful berthing of the biggest container vessel to ever call at any Nigerian port.

The announcement was contained in a statement on Saturday by the Authority.

The Maerskline Stardelhorn vessel with length overall of 300 metres, width of 48 metres was received at the Federal Ocean Terminal, Onne in Rivers State at 4:20pm on Saturday.

The vessel, which has a capacity of 9,971 (TEUs), is a flagship from Singapore.

The vessel, which was brought in from Fairway Bouy Bonny with the aid of three Tugboats operated by three of the Authority’s pilots, was received by Manager of the Onne Ports, Alhasssan Abubakar.

The statement by the NPA said: “The Authority is delighted to state that the landmark arrival of the biggest gearless Maerskline vessel at the Onne Ports is a result of management’s determination to improve the patronage of the Eastern Ports.

“It is an indication of the fact that the Eastern Ports are equipped to receive all manner of vessels and an expansion of the options of consignees in the Eastern and northern parts of the country.

“The Management of the NPA congratulates its team at the Onne Ports.

“Management also appreciates all stakeholders at the Onne Ports for their cooperation towards seeing that the vessel berthed safely without any challenge.

“The Authority assures of its commitment to ensuring that all ports locations in Nigeria work at their optimal capacity and the repositioning of Nigerian ports as the hub in the sub-region.”