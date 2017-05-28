NPA pensioners elect new officers

LATEST NEWS:
NAN

NPA-Nigeria-Ports-Authority.png
The News Agency of Nigerian reports that the election was held at the National Stadium in Lagos, following the approval of the NPA management

The Nigerian Ports Authority Pensioners Welfare Association has re-elected Charles Binitie as its national president for another term of three years.
The News Agency of Nigerian reports that the election was held at the National Stadium in Lagos, following the approval of the NPA management.
NAN also reports that the newly-elected 16-member executive and three ex-officio members were drawn from Lagos, Port Harcourt, Warri and Calabar branches of the association.
In his post-election speech, Binitie, promised effective representation of the NPA pensioners to enable them get their rights and benefits from the management.
Also speaking, Godwin Okafor, Chairman, NPAPWA Board of trustees, said three new members of the board of trustees were also elected to replace those who died recently.
Among the newly-elected executives were: Egerton Akuro (Vice President), Emmanuel Otomewo (Secretary), Bode Akinbote (Financial Secretary) and Richard Egaji (Treasurer).
The three new trustees were: Olukoya Kosovo, Emmanuel Nwagbara Ohizu and Osonkoya Olukayode.


