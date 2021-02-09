The Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority, Hadiza Bala-Usman, has assured port users that the irresponsible parking of trucks on the port access roads would soon be a thing of the past.

Bala-Usman gave the assurance on Tuesday after leading a stakeholders facility assessment audit of the Truck Transit Park at Lilypond, Ijora, Lagos, according to a statement.

The statement was signed by Ibrahim Nasiru, Assistant General Manager Corporate and Strategic Communications, for the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications.

According to the NPA MD, the tour of the facility was to ascertain the degree of preparedness of the park for the formal take-off of the e-call up system later in the month.

The statement said: “The truck electronic call-up system which is being powered by a web application called ‘Eto’, will put an end to the perennial logjam caused by articulated trucks within the port corridor.

“It is critical we put an end to the intractable Apapa traffic to restore sanity to cargo operations at our ports in Lagos.”

Bala-Usman noted that the web application (Eto) would enthrone transparency and orderliness to truck movement as scheduling was done automatically – on first come, first served basis.

She commended TTP LTD for the renovations carried out at the Lilypond Truck Transit Park facility.

On their part, TTP LTD Management, led by Temidayo Adeboye, Chief Operating Officer, assured truck owners and drivers of quality service delivery at the facility.

Adeboye later demonstrated the functionality of the Eto app to the delight of the visiting delegation.

Recall that the NPA management had earlier solicited the cooperation of stakeholders on the roll out of “Eto”, designed to complement the drive for a business-friendly and secure environment for port business in Nigeria.