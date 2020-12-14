The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Hadiza Bala-Usman, has informed the Senate on that the agency lost more than N1 billion when some hoodlums vandalised its facilities during the #EndSARS protests in October this year.

The Managing Director spoke on Monday during the 2021 budget defence session of her agency before the Senate Committee on Marine Transport.

The NPA boss explained that N807 million had been earmarked for the rehabilitation of the burnt portion of the agency’s building.

Bala-Usman said the burnt portion was different from the amount that would be spent to replace the 27 vehicles set ablaze by the vandals, while three others were stolen.

She said: “The operational vehicles needed to be replaced as soon as insurance companies come up with the aspect of losses to be shouldered.

“Apart from burnt building and vehicles, other working tools like 317 computers were looted as well as photocopiers.

“The cost of replacing all the burnt and vandalised items will be above N1 billion when added to the N807 million already estimated for rehabilitation of the burnt section of the building.”