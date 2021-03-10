The Nigerian Ports Authority says it is investigating cases of counterfeit of its call-ups in circulation.

The NPA said this on its Twitter handle on Wednesday.

It tweeted: “We are currently investigating some cases where truck drivers were caught with counterfeited e-call up slip in order to by-pass security and officials saddled with the responsibility but we are on top of the situation.

“We will beat them to their game.

“This was the major factor responsible for the initial confusion on the major road within the first week of commencement of the e-call up system.

“We are determined to checkmate the illicit act.”