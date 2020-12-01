The Nigerian Ports Authority says it is expecting 23 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from December 1 to December 8.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to it, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The publication said that the ships contained bulk sugar, bulk wheat, general cargo, bulk gypsum, container, petrol, automobile gasoline, base oil, frozen fish, butane gas, ethanol and jet fuel.

NPA reports that another 15 ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk wheat, container, bulk malt, base oil and petrol.

Also, the organisation said that 15 other ships are at the ports discharging general cargo, bulk wheat, petrol, bulk gypsum, bulk maize and container.