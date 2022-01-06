NPA expects 21 ships with petroleum products, others at Lagos ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 21 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and others from Jan. 6 to Jan. 15.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position`, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Thursday.

According to it, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The publication said that the ships contained general cargo, frozen fish, container, bulk sugar, boat, bulk gypsum, butane gas and bulk salt.

NPA reports that other nine ships had arrived the ports waiting to berth with bulk sugar, general cargo, base oil and bulk wheat.

Also, the organisation said that 22 other ships were at the ports discharging bulk wheat, general cargo, container, frozen fish, butane gas, trucks and petrol.