The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is expecting 19 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from October 7 to October 21.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Wednesday.

According to the NPA, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The publication indicates that the ships contain bulk sugar, bulk wheat, base oil, general cargo, frozen fish, bulk malt, petrol and palm fatty.

NPA said that another 10 ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk wheat, container, petrol and bulk clinker.

Also, the organisation said that 18 other ships were at the ports discharging bulk wheat, petrol, frozen fish, butane gas, bulk salt and base oil.