The Nigerian Ports Authority says it is expecting 13 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from September 19 to September 30.

The NPA made this known in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Saturday.

According to it, the ships are expected to arrive at the Lagos Port Complex.

The publication said that the ships contained bulk sugar, bulk wheat, petrol, bulk gypsum, bulk salt, general cargo frozen fish and maize.

NPA reports that another set of 12 ships had arrived the ports, waiting to berth with bulk wheat, container, and general cargo.

Also, the organisation said that 19 other ships are at the ports discharging container, bulk wheat, petrol, frozen fish, gypsum, general cargo, butane gas, maize, bulk salt, raw sugar, base oil, and bulk clinker.