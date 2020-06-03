As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, the Nigerian Ports Authority through its Managing Director, Hadiza Bala-Usman, on Wednesday donated some office equipment, computers and accessories to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

The materials were received by the Chairman of NIDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Represented by Edward Dauda Kabir, General Manager, Monitoring and Compliance of NPA Abuja Liaison office, Bala-Usman said the kind gesture was to improve NIDCOM’s working capacity towards meeting its mandate.

Bala-Usman said being a responsible corporate organisation, NPA is mindful of the need of sister Agencies and Commissions.

Receiving the items, an elated Dabiri-Erewa said with the donation, NPA has made her day.

She said: “I have to thank my dear sister, Hadiza Bala-Usman, for her thoughtfulness and kindness towards a sister MDA in need.

“I am short of words.

“You have really made my day.

“This is very good news in the midst of a depressing week.

“I want to say a big thank you for your hands of fellowship.

“This goes to show that women do help themselves.”

The NIDCOM boss expressed her appreciation to NPA under Bala-Usman; First lady of Nigeria, Hajia Aisha Buhari; and Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, for their hands of fellowship at the critical moment of the Commission.

Items donated were 20 desktop computers, 10 laptops and two giant Sharp photocopying machines.

In the same vein, the Nigerian Youth in the Diaspora through Dr. Dauda Abdullahi of Nigerians in Diaspora Organization also donated to the commission 100 pieces of hand sanitizers, wherein the Chairman of NIDCOM praised the Nigerian Youths in Diaspora for this giant stride.

It will be recalled that all the office equipment of NIDCOM are trapped in the office allocated to it at the NCC Annex since February 11, 2020 following a forceful ejection order from the agents of the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami, in Abuja.