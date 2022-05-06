NPA confirms 14 loaded ships, others waiting to berth at Lagos ports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) Friday confirmed that 14 ships had arrived the ports and were waiting to berth with petrol, frozen fish, bulk salt, bulk wheat, base oil, ethanol and bulk sugar.

NPA confirmed that 20 other ships had arrived at the ports and were discharging fuel, bulk wheat, general cargo, container, bulk salt, butane gas, bulk gypsum, base oil, soda ash and frozen fish.

Meanwhile, 25 other ships also laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected from May 6 to May 26 at the Lagos Port Complex.

It indicated that the ships contained general cargo, bulk gypsum, bulk salt, automobile gasoline, frozen fish, sugar, container, bulk wheat, bulk urea, jet fuel, ethanol and butane gas.