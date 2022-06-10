Nowhere secure in Nigeria again, country soaked in blood — Catholic Bishops

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria has stated that the country is soaked in blood and there is nowhere secure again.

The President of the CBCN, Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, raised the alarm on Wednesday in Owerri, Imo State.

Ugorji spoke at the golden jubilee celebration of the Apostolic Administrator of Owerri Archdiocese, Most Rev. Anthony J. V. Obinna.

He said: “Nigeria is bleeding.

“Our land is soaked in blood.

“From North to South, East to West, blood is flowing like a river.

“Nigerians now live in fear and anxiety, as a dark cloud of uncertainty hangs over the nation.

“Nowhere is secure.

“Our homes, our highways, our institutions of learning and even our sacred precincts of worship centres, are all unsafe.

“Why has our country become so insecure while we have a government charged with the responsibility of defending the lives and property of one and all?

“Why has life become so cheap and short in Nigeria?

“Why must people who slaughter unarmed and law-abiding citizens in our communities be allowed to go scot-free?

“As we celebrate here today (yesterday), my heart returns to the bloody scene at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, where many unarmed worshippers, including couples, women, little children and infants, were gruesomely murdered and many others brutally wounded on Pentecost Sunday.

“We continue to pray for the happy repose of the dead, the speedy recovery of the injured and the consolation of the bereaved.

“The killing of innocent worshippers is outrageous, sacrilegious, condemnable and totally unacceptable.

“It has become obvious that our country is under siege by Fulani militia, masquerading as herdsmen.

“A few weeks ago, it was the heartless killing of Deborah and the callous attack of churches in Sokoto.

“Recently, it was the kidnapping of the Prelate of the Methodist Church, Nigeria, who later disclosed that he and his two co-travellers, were abducted by armed Fulani, with the active connivance of the military.

“And last Sunday, the story was the bloody attack of the Church in Owo.

“We have watched with dismay, the recent cash-and-carry primaries in different political parties, primaries characterised by greed, graft, manipulation and exclusion.

“To say the least, what took place in some of those primaries, were disheartening and disgraceful.

“Given that genuine leadership is selfless service, involving enormous sacrifice, people who try to bribe their way to power must have ulterior and questionable motives.

“We must stand together to say no to money politics, terrorism, kidnapping and corruption in our country.

“One effective way of doing so is through exercising our franchise during general elections, by trooping out to vote.

“We must, therefore, shun apathy and indifference and stand together to elect only credible candidates with character, competence and capacity; candidates with proven records of achievements and who are known for putting the common good above their private and selfish interests.”

The Imo State Deputy Governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, said what is unique about Archbishop Obinna is that he is one man you cannot miss in a crowd.

Njoku said: “He speaks truth to power and he has done this religiously and ceaselessly.

“Imo people, especially those in the corridors of power know that the fear of Archbishop Anthony J. V. Obinna is the beginning of wisdom.

“He knows how to load meaning to words.”

Responding, Obinna commended everyone that helped in making the celebration a huge success.

He said: “If there is anything you heard that I said or did, it was by the special grace of God.

I am aware that I may not have satisfied the expectations of everyone, but please, keep praying for me.”

—