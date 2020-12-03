The Jama’atu Nasril Islam has said that nowhere was safe in the country again as killings have now become widespread.

The JNI, headed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, said this in a statement by its Secretary General, Dr. Khalid Aliyu, on Wednesday.

The statement, issued days after no fewer than 43 farmers were killed by Boko Haram Terrorists in Borno State, said the Federal Government needed to work hard to bring the situation under control.

Khalid said in the statement: “We nevertheless, once again call on the Federal Government to rise up to its responsibilities and do well beyond the traditional condemnation, as lip service (s) on security matters should stop. Nigerians are desperately yearning for concrete actions.”

The statement said Saturday’s killings at Zabarmari village, Jere Local Government Area of Borno State without the intervention of security forces was condemnable.

It said: “Forty-three human beings as reported by the media were slaughtered without any intervention by the security forces in the area. The senseless act stands condemned in the strongest of terms.

“Wanton killings, acts of banditry, kidnapping for ransom, high rate of unemployment among the youths, rape and all forms of terrorism have now become the new trend in our communities.

“Nigerians have become so much terrified, as nowhere is safe; the home, the farms and the roads. Bandits now rule in many communities; they set rules that must be obeyed.”