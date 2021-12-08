Nowhere in the world are human lives so cheap, dispensable like Nigeria – Shehu Sani

Former senator representing Kaduna Central and President of the Civil Rights Congress of Nigeria, Shehu Sani has reacted to the killing of about 42 persons in Sokoto State recently.

In a post shared on his Facebook page, the former lawmaker said the incident would have triggered outrage if it were the previous government.

According to him, those who are keeping mum in the incessant killings are not different from the assailants.

He wrote, “Forty two people were gruesomely killed and roasted in Sokoto.

“This is an atrocity that could have triggered an outrage and utter condemnation of the failure of the Government, if it had happened under the previous administration.

“Those who are silent are same as those who are indifferent; those who are indifferent are same as those who perpetrated that crime.

“Nowhere in the world are human lives so cheap, dispensable and disposable.”