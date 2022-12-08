Now that we have same faith ticket, expect Christian-Christian too — Oluremi Tinubu

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the wife of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate for the 2023 polls, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said now that the APC has produced a Muslim-Muslim ticket for the presidential race, a Christian-Christian ticket should be expected soon.

The representative of Lagos Central Senatorial District said this at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos on Wednesday.

Speaking at the presidential rally of the APC South West Women at the arena, Tinubu said: “As regards the Muslim-Muslim ticket, this one will set the tone for the future.

“Sometime in the future, we will have a Christian-Christian ticket.

“What God has done is marvellous in our land.”

While thanking those who came for the rally, Tinubu said: “We thank you for coming out in large numbers despite the challenges.

“My coming here is another homecoming.

“About 23 years ago, God blessed my husband to become the governor.

“I supported him as the first lady.

“I want to thank the people of Lagos Central for sending me to represent them.

“I’m the first woman to emerge as a senator three times.

“This is a wonderful opportunity.

“Since 2007 when my husband left office, I kept working for the good of our people.

“God rewards good work.

“What is happening to us is God that is doing this.

“He pleases people without people paying attention, but heaven pays attention.”





