Now that North has crude oil, Biafra can leave Nigeria — IPOB

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra has said Biafra can now exist as a sovereign state following the discovery of crude oil in the North.

The group made its position known in a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Emma Powerful, on Friday.

It said that the discovery of crude oil in the North was an answer to the prayers of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, that Northern region should discover petroleum in commercial quantity to facilitate the exit of Biafra.

The statement said: “Northern Nigeria has large deposits of many solid minerals. But because they thirst for oil, they are ready to do unimaginable things because of oil in Biafra land.

“Today, God Almighty has settled the contraption’s age-long problem of unity occasioned by crude oil.

“Crude oil discovery in the North will for certain settle this forced unity if indeed they are truthful in settling Nigeria’s problem.

“Oil or no oil, Biafrans are not interested.

“All we need is a conducive environment to do our business without fear of terrorists at our borders.

“The discovery of over a billion barrels of crude oil in Gongola Basin is another important thing that has happened to the Northerners.

“The prophecy of Nnamdi Kanu has come true because he prayed in one of his Radio Biafra broadcasts that God should give to the North oil so that Nigeria’s problem will be solved once and for all.

“Now that every component part of Nigeria has oil, can we all go our separate ways and mind our own businesses?”

The Eagle Online recalls that President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday flagged off the commercial production of crude oil and gas from the $3 billion Kolmani Integrated Development Project.

The Kolmani project is located along the fields of Gombe and Bauchi States, with Oil Prospecting Licence 809 and 810, lying in the Gongola Basin of the Upper Benue Trough, joining the two northern states.

While addressing the country at the event, Buhari said the Kolmani River field attracted $3 billion worth of investments.





