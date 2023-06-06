Now that Bola Tinubu is Nigeria’s President, by Lukmon Akintola

It’s months since the last presidential election held in Nigeria.

Indeed, intrigues continue to unfold with insinuations here and there, legal muscle being flexed, as candidates try to outdo each other in court all in a bid to take back their supposedly stolen mandates.

One man at the forefront of this battle is President Bola Tinubu who, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), won the presidential election on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Supposedly given the mandate to lead the country for the next four years, Tinubu won the battle, and many insist that he has also won the war.

Be that as it may, his accomplishment is no mean feat by any standards as it was not always green for Tinubu. There were doubts about the possibility that he would win the election. Apart from that, several men of God, including Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church warned on the implications of electing Tinubu as the next President of Nigeria.

Primate Ayodele revealed during the unveiling of his compendium of prophecies “Warnings To The Nations 2022/2023 and Beyond” that Nigeria will be worse if Tinubu is elected president.

In one of his interviews, Primate Ayodele noted that Nigerians would suffer if Tinubu becomes President. According to him, what the country is going through presently would be nothing compared to what would come if Tinubu is elected President. Also, Primate Ayodele noted that Nigerians would buy diesel for N1000 per liter and petrol for N300 per liter. Indeed, these prophecies have come to pass.

In yet another interview with www.theoctopusnews.com, Primate Ayodele acceded that with prayer, and the intervention of God through the right spiritual leaders, Tinubu could find redemption just in the same manner that Jabez did in the Holy Bible.

Not a man to change his prophecies, and despite Tinubu’s victory in the presidential election, Primate Ayodele in an official statement signed by his media aide, Tosin Osho, revealed that God was against Tinubu’s victory, stating that the incoming government would be filled with sorrow, hardship, failure, and economic disappointment.

Primate Ayodele made it known that the incoming government will not be any better than the outgoing government because the will of the people was stolen.

While many will remember the intricacies of the election for a long time to come, especially in the areas of alleged rigging of polls and electoral intimidation, one clear fact is that Tinubu is Nigeria’s 16th President.

However, is it not necessary to ask how Tinubu achieved what he did? How did the man who was said to be set for failure excel so much as to win 12 states in an election which started with the loss of his acclaimed home state to Labour Party (LP)?

Did Tinubu take Primate Ayodele’s advice on seeking the face of the Lord to find a solution to the failure that awaited him, did God answer Tinubu’s prayer like he did Jabez in the Holy Bible?

All of these questions come to play as the only logical conclusion to Tinubu’s emergence as President of Nigeria.

The odd is that Tinubu sought the face of the Lord in his private time and found mercy and favour just like Jabez did.

The Bible told a story of how Jabez was a child of pain and sorrow, hence everything about him was negative. However, when he eventually encountered God, his destiny changed from bad to good.

To say that a prophecy and destiny can not be changed by God through prayer is to say that God doesn’t exist which in itself is a fallacy.