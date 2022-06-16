Novo Nordisk, key organizations convene to defeat diabetes in Nigeria

Novo Nordisk, the Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Endocrinology of Nigeria (SPAEN), the Federal Ministry of Health and other key organizations gathered on Thursday to discuss the iCARE initiative in Nigeria.

iCARE is the implementation of a new global social responsibility strategy called “defeat diabetes” by Novo Nordisk, in Africa, with the ambition to provide access to affordable diabetes care to vulnerable patients in every country and ensure that no child should die from type1 diabetes.

Nigeria has 3.6 million adults (20-79 years) and 4,440 children and adolescents (0-19 years) living with diabetes. With the projected increase of about 134% by 2045 and the many challenges faced by patients living with diabetes across Africa, collaborations between the public and private sectors play a crucial role in tackling the multi-faceted problems associated with the fight to defeat diabetes.

The Federal Ministry of Health and Novo Nordisk had earlier signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which will serve as the basis on which the roll-out of iCARE will be anchored.

Other stakeholders include the Royal Danish Embassy (RDE) and World Wide Commercial Ventures Limited (WWCVL).

The key objective of the initiative in Nigeria is the provision of access to affordable diabetes care for vulnerable patients, through the Affordability programme designed for retired and elderly people over the age of 55 who have limited income and health coverage, and the Changing Diabetes® in Children programme (CDiC) for children living with type 1 diabetes. These align with the defeat diabetes strategy, which targets underserved populations in every country.

The Affordability programme aims to reach 12,000 patients with affordable insulin through 100 implementing facilities, while building the capacity of 450 Health Care Providers (HCPs)by2023. The CDiC programme aims to reach 2,400 children and train 380HCPs, working through 30 facilities by 2025.

The iCARE initiative as described at the stakeholder-engagement event by the VP & GM Middle Africa, Novo Nordisk, Vinay Ransiwal, has the vision to accelerate access to treatment for patients living with diabetes in Africa in a sustainable manner, by leveraging four