Novak Djokovic claims historic Olympic gold

Novak Djokovic etched his name into Olympic history, capturing the gold medal in a thrilling 7-6(3), 7-6(2)victory over Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday.



The 37-year-old triumphed in a fierce battle on Court Philippe Chatrier to claim his first Olympic title.



The Olympic gold medal is the latest chapter in Djokovic’s illustrious career. He overcame stiff competition from rivals like Rafael Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the final.

His triumph over Alcaraz, the world No. 3, solidifies his status as one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

