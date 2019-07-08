In fulfilment of its desire to continuously find ways to serve its customers better, NOVA Merchant Bank has announced the launch of its newly redesigned website.

The announcement was contained in a statement by the Bank on Monday.

This new version has features and functionalities to enhance the accessibility of the website.

The navigation of the website has been simplified so clients can easily access relevant information.

A chatbox also now exists for better customer engagement as well as more digital content.

“In keeping with our business philosophy, we ensured the customer was at the centre of our website redesign effort and focussed on how we could leverage this platform to serve our customers better,” stated the MD/CEO, Anya Duroha.

According to the Chairman, Phillips Oduoza: “The website redesign so soon after the Bank’s launch demonstrates our commitment to continuous improvement and ways to keep exceeding customer’s expectations.”

The statement said NOVA Merchant Bank remains committed to delivering on its overarching philosophy of “New Thinking, New Opportunities” to assist its clients achieve their strategic objectives.