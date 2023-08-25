Nottingham Forest table €15m for Zaidu Sanusi

Nottingham Forest have tabled the sun of £15 million for Nigeria international, Zaidu Sanusi.

According to O Jogo, Zaidu, who currently plays at FC Porto, and the Tricky Trees have already put in an offer for him.

The Portuguese outlet explained that Nottingham Forest have “made a bid of up to €15m” for the player, and that includes bonuses as well.

READ ALSO:

The wing back is currently in his fourth season with Porto and was a starter in their first two games in the Super Cup and against Farense in the league.

Nottingham Forest did take a look at Arsenal’s Nuno Tavares at one point, but that never materialised, meaning they have had to look elsewhere to bolster their squad after a decent start to their Premier League.

Forest put up a good fight against the Gunners in their opener before beating Sheffield United, and Steve Cooper wants a new left-back to help his depth and build on those last three points, with Zaidu the man he and his staff have chosen.