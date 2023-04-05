Nottingham Forest owner confirms stay of head coach

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has moved to end the recent speculation that Steve Cooper is set to be sacked as head coach of the club.

The Reds have not been victorious in the Premier League since the start of February, with the eight-game winless run.

This has seen them drop to 17th spot in the table, level on points with 18th-placed Bournemouth.

There was already speculation surrounding Cooper’s position at Forest before Tuesday’s damaging 2-1 loss to fellow relegation candidates Leeds United.

Various reports on Tuesday evening claimed that the 43-year-old was on the brink of losing his job.

Marinakis has insisted that Cooper will continue as head coach, but the club owner recognises that “results and performances must improve immediately”.

“No one denies that our club is in a difficult position in the Premier League, but we wish to end the speculation and the false and disruptive reporting in the media to confirm that Steve Cooper remains our manager at Nottingham Forest,” read the statement from Marinakis on the club’s official website.

“We have all been disappointed with recent performances and it is very clear that a lot of hard work needs to be done to address this urgently. Results and performances must improve immediately.

“Now is the time for everyone connected with our club, from us as owners, to the board, our supporters, backroom staff, coaches and players – to come together and fight to secure our status in the Premier League.

“There can be no time for distractions, rumours and speculation. There is only time for hard work, determination, a commitment from Steve and the players to getting the results we need and, of course, the continued magnificent support of the fans of Nottingham Forest.”

Cooper’s future as Forest manager was also called into question towards the end of last year, but he ultimately signed a new contract at the club, with his current deal due to run until June 2025.

The Reds have another five matches before the end of April, starting with a trip to an in-form Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon.

The promoted outfit will then welcome Manchester United and travel to Liverpool in back-to-back matches, before taking on European hopefuls Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford towards the end of the month.

Forest actually took the lead against Leeds on Tuesday, with Orel Mangala making the breakthrough in the 12th minute of the match, but Jack Harrison levelled for the home side in the 20th minute before Luis Sinisterra registered what proved to be the winning goal for the Whites.