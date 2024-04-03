Nottingham Forest move from drop zone with vital win against Fulham

Three first-half goals on Tuesday earned Nottingham Forest a vital 3-1 victory over Fulham in their battle to stay away from the Premier League relegation zone.

The hosts were irrepressible in the first period with Callum Hudson-Odoi opening the scoring after nine minutes and Chris Wood doubling Forest’s advantage in the 19th minute.

Stunned Fulham manager Marco Silva made a triple substitution but it got worse for the visitors before the interval as the outstanding Morgan Gibbs-White made it 3-0 in stoppage time with a clinical finish.

Fulham reacted well in the second half and threw themselves a lifeline when Tosin Adarabioyo headed in from a corner.

Both sides hit the woodwork but, despite a few jitters, Forest held firm to move to 25 points, three ahead of Luton Town who occupy the last relegation place.

Forest were left deep in trouble when they were docked four points last month for breaching Premier League financial rules.

But they have responded impressively to that setback with a draw against Crystal Palace on Saturday, followed by Tuesday’s win over Fulham courtesy of a barnstorming first half.

Nuno Espirito-Santo’s side, fired-up by a vociferous City Ground crowd, took the lead inside 10 minutes as Gibbs-White’s ball released Hudson-Odoi who cut back inside to dispatch a shot past Fulham keeper Bernd Leno.

Hudson-Odoi wasted another chance shortly afterwards but Forest extended their lead when Wood caught Leno off guard with a shot from the edge of the area.

Anthony Elanga should have made it 3-0 and with Fulham being overwhelmed.

Manager Marco Silva hauled off Alex Iwobi, Sasa Lukic and Harry Wilson with Adama Traore, Tom Cairney and Willian coming on to replace them.

Forest were relentless going forward though and Gibbs-White rounded off a sensational half with a shot into the far corner to send the Forest fans into raptures.

Adarabioyo’s header soon after the restart caused some concern in the home ranks but Forest were soon firing again with Neco Williams having a shot deflected against the crossbar.

Fulham were much improved though and had Kenny Tete’s header gone in instead of glancing off the crossbar it would have ensured a nerve-jangling finale.

Reuters/NAN.