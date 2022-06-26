Nottingham Forest lead Joe Aribo chase

Nottingham Forest is now the frontrunner to sign Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo, according to reports.

The Nigerian internationalist has been watched by a number of English Premier League clubs in the past 12 months.

But Forest – who won promotion via the Championship play-offs last season – is very keen to land the 25-year-old.

Managed by Steve Cooper, the Scottish Sun claims that Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is prepared to spend serious money in this transfer window to ensure the club is not relegated.

Aribo is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Rangers.

He played 70 games for the Ibrox outfit last season – more than any player – and has become an integral part of manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s squad.

Fellow EPL clubs Fulham, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa have all been monitoring Aribo for some time, but Forest are now deemed to be the favourites for his signature if they can strike a deal with Rangers.