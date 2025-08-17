Notorious drug kingpin arrested after three years manhunt

Three years after launching a manhunt for him over drug trafficking offences, a notorious drug kingpin, 36-year-old Sunday Ibigide, has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

The suspect was arrested by the operatives of the NDLEA while attempting to move 250 blocks of skunk weighing 138 kilograms with his distribution bus.

Ibigide came under searchlight on March 19, 2022 in connection with the seizure of 24.137kg of same psychoactive substance and 10 grams of molly, but thereafter went underground.

However, following credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives in Delta State were able to arrest him along with one of his aides, Clement Osuya, 27, while they were trying to move the 250 parcels of skunk for distribution on August 10, 2025.

Also Read:

In another operation, no fewer than six suspects were arrested on August 14 and 15, 2025 when NDLEA operatives supported by the military and vigilantes raided three cannabis farms in Enugu Ezike, Enugu State, where a total of 37,500kg skunk was destroyed on 15 hectares of farmland.

Those arrested included Ugwuanyi Chinaso, 23; James Negedu, 26; Sopuruchukwu Obido, 22; Ebuka Onu, 30; Ukwueze Sunday, 42; and Oguche Friday, while 74.5kg of the illicit substance was recovered for the prosecution of the suspects.

While 20,700 pills of tramadol and cocodamol were seized from a suspect Emmanuel Ayogu, 53, by NDLEA officers on patrol along Nsukka Road, 9th Mile, Enugu on August 16, two other suspects: Nsubechukwu Achidde, 24, and Osiaja Simple Frank, 41, were arrested with 27.6kg skunk the same day at the New Market, Enugu.

Post Views: 7