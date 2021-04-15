A notorious drug dealer, Ibrahim Ali, has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment without an option of a fine.

The Katsina Division of the Federal High Court, presided over by Justice Hadiza Shagari, handed down the sentence.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Commander of the Katsina State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Momoudu Sule, when he spoke with newsmen.

Sule, who spoke at the Command Headquarters in Katsina, said before his arrest in November last year by the NDLEA, Ali was reported to have been into drug trading in Katsina town, particularly the state capital.

He said the young drug trafficker had been arrested several times by the command and counseled not to go back to the business anymore.

Sule while describing 15 years as quite a long period of time, believes that taking the drug trafficker out of the streets will boost the reduction of the illicit drug trade in Katsina town significantly and serve as a deterrent to others who are still involved in the trade.

He said: “We teamed up in November and charged him to court and by the grace of Almighty God, he is successfully prosecuted and got him convicted.

“To the glory of God, Ibrahim Ali is now sentenced to 15 years imprisonment without option of fine.

“Fifteen years is quite a long time and I believe our taking him out of the streets will come to boost significantly the reduction of illicit drug trade in Katsina town and will serve as a reminder to those who are involved in this trade and that the long arm of the law will soon catch up with them.

“So Ibrahim Ali has been evicted from our society and taken to where he rightfully belongs to, which is prison.

“I therefore want to appeal to those who are involved in this business to have a rethink because here in Katsina State, it’s not business as usual.

“We are coming after you, we will get you, we will prosecute you diligently and ensure we seek your conviction to put you where you rightfully belong.”