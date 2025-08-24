Notorious drug dealer jumps fence to escape as NDLEA records successes

A notorious drug dealer has escaped from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency by jumping the fence of his house as operatives recorded successes in the last one week.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, made the revelation in a statement he issued to newsmen on Sunday.

According to Babafemi, the NDLEA operatives acting on credible intelligence on August 22, 2025 raided the home of a notorious drug dealer, Idris Garba, in Adamawa State, who scaled the fence to escape arrest.

But one of his associates, Boniface Nnaji, 55, who attempted the same was caught in the act at Rumde Baru area of Yola South.

Recovered from the premises included a black Toyota Thundra jeep marked FST-885-CZ driven to Yola, the Adamawa State capital, by Nnaji to supply Garba 354,480 pills of tramadol 225mg, 250mg, and others as well as a Toyota Yaris car with registration number DSA 776 AA.

A total of 5,000 capsules of tramadol, 400 ampoules of pentazocine injection and 200 ampoules of diazepam injection were seized from a suspect, Neche Okonkwo, at the Idah waterside after crossing the River Niger from Onitsha, Anambra State to Lokoja, Kogi State with the opioids on August 20.

In Kano, the duo of Buhari Ibrahim, 25, and Mansur Musa, 24, were nabbed at Zangon Dakata Ungogo, with 5,850 capsules of pregabaline on August 19, 2025, while a total of 452,070 pills of opioids were recovered from the home of a suspect, Rabilu Mukhtar, who is at large, at Rangaza, Ungogo LGA, just as Buhari Idris, 35, was arrested at Tashan Rami area of the state with 140 litres of codeine syrup, both on the same Tuesday.

No fewer than 7,000 capsules of tramadol were seized from Adamu Yusuf, 29, along Zaria-Kano Road, Kwanar Dangora area of the state on August 23.

A total of 2,289.49 kilograms of skunk, a strain of cannabis, were intercepted in three interdiction operations by NDLEA operatives in Kwara State.

While 1,232.86kg was recovered from a Mitsubishi Canter truck marked ZUR 66 XT on August 20 at Ajase-Ipo area of the state with a suspect, Kabiru Abdullahi arrested, another consignment of the same psychoactive substance weighing 328.42kg was seized from Paul Olaniran, 47, in a Mercedes Benz truck marked LSD 659 YE on the same day and location.

The following day, August 21, 2025, NDLEA operatives intercepted another consignment of skunk weighing 728.21kg in a Mitsubishi Canter truck with registration number GAD 287 XA at Ajase-Ipo junction, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, where two suspects: Abubakar Zaki, 44; and Yau Babangida, 45, were arrested.

Similarly, two suspects: Awe Sunday, 50; and Ayodele Adedayo, 54, were nabbed at Alafia Quarters, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State in connection with the seizure of 96 kilograms of skunk.

In Taraba State, NDLEA operatives in conjunction with personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps on August 20 destroyed 7,500kg skunk on three hectares of farmland at Dadin Kowa village, Bali LGA, while 901kg of same substance was recovered from a warehouse at Uzebba in Owan West LGA, Edo State, where a 54-year-old female suspect, Fodo Stella Sunday, was arrested on August 19.

In other operations in Edo State, a total of 14,233.37 kilograms of skunk were destroyed on four plantations that measured 5.69375 hectares at Ebule forest, Owan West Local Government Area on August 20.

In Delta State, NDLEA operatives supported by the military destroyed a total of 25,500kg skunk on four plantations measuring 10.2 hectares in Emu-Obiogu community, Ndokwa West LGA on August 21, while in Ondo State, 25,025kg of same psychoactive substance was destroyed on three farms with a combined measurement of 10.01 hectares at Asolo camp, Uso area of the state.

Two dispatch riders were on August 21 arrested by NDLEA officers in a stop and search operation in Jabi area of Abuja for distributing illicit substances in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

While Garba Sule, 29, was caught with 300 milligrams of pentazocine injection, Isaac Augustine, 35, was nabbed with 8.64grams of skunk packaged for delivery.

In the same vein, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse sensitisation activities to schools, worship centres, work places and communities among others in the past week.

These include: WADA enlightenment lecture to women and teachers at Women Islamiyya School, Kanti Central mosque, Kanti, Katsina State; students and staff of Fathul Bari Islamiyya, Hayin Gwarmai, Bebeji LGA, Kano; while the Abia State Command of the NDLEA paid WADA advocacy visit to Governor Alex Otti, just as the Zone 4 Command of the Agency paid WADA advocacy visit to HRH Andoma of Doma, Alhaji Ahmadu Aliyu Ogah in his palace in Doma, Nasarawa State.

