Notorious cultist/armed robber arrested in Ogun

A wanted notorious cultist/armed robbery suspect, Christian Peter, was on Tuesday 10th of May 2022 arrested by operatives of Ogun state police command.

The command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement, said the suspect who had been on wanted list of the command for quite some time, was arrested while the DPO Mowe division, CSP Folashade Tanaruno, was on routine patrol of Mowe/Ofada road with the divisional anti robbery team and sighted the suspect in the premises of an hotel at Olororo area of Mowe with a waist bag.

Oyeyemi said on sighting the policemen, the suspect made an attempt to escape but was quickly obstructed and apprehended.

The waist bag in his possession was searched immediately, and a locally made double barrel pistol loaded with four live cartridges was recovered there in. He is one the hoodlums terrorizing Mowe/Ofada axis in recent time.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.