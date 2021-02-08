A notorious leader of bandits, Auwalu Daudawa, and six members of his gang on Monday repented and surrendered 20 AK-47 riffles and one RPG to security agencies in Zamfara State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Daudawa and six others had declared their repentance from banditry before Governor Bello Matawalle and security agencies in Gusau on Monday.

Daudawa, who spoke on behalf of other bandits, sought the forgiveness of the state government and the people of the state.

Responding, Matawalle commended the gang leader and his members for denouncing banditry and keying into the peace process of the state government.

Matawalle also lauded the council of Ulama and residents of the state for supporting the process.

He said: “We are going ahead with the process as agreed with all stakeholders in the state.

“We are in this dialogue to ensure sustainable peace in the state.

“We are committed to that and we are working day and night to achieve the goal.

“We thank Daudawa and his members for their repentance and implore them to join hands with the state government in convincing others to also repent.”

Matawalle also urged other unrepentant bandit groups in the state to subscribe to the peace initiative in the state.

He said: “Today we have more than 20 AK-47 released by the former bandits.

“This is very commendable.

“I call on people of the state to pray for Daudawa and his team so that he can maintain his oath.

“We should give them benefit of the doubt as we are going to provide them with accommodation in the town.

“We are going to assist them to improve their livelihood in the town.”