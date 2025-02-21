Notorious bandit kingpin Bello Turji resurfaces in Sokoto, imposes ₦25 million levy on villages

Notorious bandit leader, Bello Turji has resurfaced in Sokoto State, where he has reportedly imposed a hefty ₦25 million levy on villages in the eastern part of the state.

A Sokoto State lawmaker, Aminu Boza, confirmed the development to newsmen on Friday, revealing that Turji has established a presence in one of the forests in the Isa Local Government Area of the state.

“Bello Turji is currently in the Isa and Sabon Birni axis of Sokoto. He has even imposed a ₦25 million levy per village in some communities,” Boza stated.

The lawmaker, who represents Sabon Birni Local Government in the state House of Assembly, disclosed further that Turji has been collecting tax from the people in the area.

He urged security agencies and local authorities to act swiftly to prevent further devastation in the region

Turji’s reappearance comes after months of lying low, despite intensified military operations targeting his network.

His return has reignited fears among residents, who have long suffered from the activities of armed bandits in Sokoto and neighbouring states.

Meanwhile, security forces in the LG have recorded a major breakthrough with the arrest of a notorious arms trafficker, identified as Hamza Surudubu, who has been allegedly supplying weapons to terrorist groups operating in the region.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Col. Ahmed Usman (retd.), confirmed the arrest.

Usman confirmed the arrest in a statement made available to newsmen in the state on Friday morning.

“A 35-year-old suspected ammunition courier identified as Hamza Samaila Surudubu has been apprehended by Sokoto State Community Guard Corps, (SSCGC), Isa Division.

“The suspect was arrested today 20/02/2025 along Shinkafi Road. The suspect was arrested by SSCGC Isa Division and Civilian J T F.

“Preliminary investigations have indicated that Hamza Samaila was enroute to deliver arms and ammunition to Turji, Boka and Halilu Buzu.

“The case was transferred to security agencies for further investigation” the statement read.

