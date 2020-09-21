Nosir, rap artist and founder of Spade Gospel Entertainment, has released a new music project, titled: “My Episode.”

Following the debut of songs: Goodbye Mama, One Day and Jeff, the rapper last year hinted that he was working on a full music project.

My Episode features 10 tracks that unpack events from the artist’s personal experiences.

The songs on the album give a nostalgic Hip-hop vibe that is totally away from the Afrobeat genre that we are all used to.

The lyrics sell hope amidst challenges and the songs can be categorised as motivational.

The musical work was produced by Jujubeatz and mixed and mastered by Mauricestar.

It also featured Mayben, Somto, KSmart and MauriceStar.

Speaking of what “My Episode” means, Nosir said: “It is a move to express my art and love for the Hip-hop music genre.

“Personally, I have experienced some unpleasant times and I hope that the lyrics of the songs let the audience know that it’s only darkest just before the dawn.

“I have always wanted to showcase my rap skills and I am now elated that ‘My Episode’ is a vibe that is being applauded and it has introduced me as a Hip-hop artist.

“Music will always be a mellifluous art form for self-expression.”

My Episode by Nosir definitely reassures Hip-hop enthusiasts and artists in Nigeria that the Hip-hop music genre can still be a lifeline to rescue an artist’s musical expression.

Listening to the tracks, you would agree that Nosir is truly out to make a point as a rap artist to reckon with.

But why don’t you be the judge of that?

Listen to My Episode on Apple Music, YouTube and Boomplaymusic.

The music project is also available on other music streaming platforms.

Follow Nosir: @iamnosir (Instagram) and @iam_nosir (Twitter).