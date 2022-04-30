Norwich relegated from the Premier League

Norwich City have been relegated from the Premier League for a record-breaking sixth time after losing 2-0 at Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Canaries’ fate was sealed after goals from Ollie Watkins and Danny Ings, in conjunction with Burnley’s late comeback win over Watford, mean Dean Smith’s side can no longer escape the relegation zone.

The club are last in the table, 13 points off 17th placed Leeds with just four games to go.

Norwich returned to the top flight last year after winning the Championship but started this season poorly with manager Daniel Farke sacked in November after winning just one of their first 11 league games.

Former Villa boss Smith arrived soon after and while performances did improve, results did not, with Norwich unable to shake the stigma of being a yo-yo team.

The club have previously been relegated from the Premier League in 1995, 2005, 2014, 2016 and 2020.

After the game, Norwich captain Grant Hanley said: ‘I’m disappointed with our result. It is probably fair, we haven’t been good enough this season.

‘It is difficult for me to comment on anything right now. Emotions are high, we gave our all but it wasn’t enough and that’s the story of our season.

‘It is important not to look too far ahead, we still have pride to play for. Then we will see where we stand.’