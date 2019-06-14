Norwich City are scouting Paderborn left-back Jamilu Collins during international duty.

According to German outlet Kicker, Norwich are watching Collins as he plays for Nigeria in the Africa Cup this summer.

Collins played 34 games for Paderborn in the Bundesliga this season as the German club secured an incredible promotion to the Bundesliga, having been in the Liga the year before.

The 24-year-old has been capped five times by Nigeria at international level and joined Paderborn from Rijeka in 2017.

Following Paderborn’s promotion, it seems unlikely that Collins would want to join Norwich as a back-up – with Jamal Lewis the first-choice under Daniel Farke.

Philip Heise also joined Norwich in January, but has yet to make a first-team appearance for the club since his move from Germany.