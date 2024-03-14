Northern Senators elect Ningi’s replacement as Forum Chairman

The Northern Senators Forum has named Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua as its new chairman following the resignation of Abdul Ningi.

Ningi, the representative of Bauchi Central Senatorial District, resigned on Tuesday following his suspension.

Ninigi was suspended over allegations that the Senate padded the 2024 Budget.

The emergence of Yar’Adua came 48 hours after Ningi resigned as the Chairman of the forum.

Senator Yar’Adua is a member of the All Progressives Congress representing Katsina Central Senatorial District in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

The Northern Senators Forum in addition nominated Senator Tahir Mungono, representing Borno North Senatorial District as its spokesperson to replace Senator Sumaila Kawu.