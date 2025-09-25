Northern group warns against negotiating with bandits

The League of Northern Democrats (LND) has warned against the rising calls for negotiations with bandits terrorising northern Nigeria.

The group made this known in a resolution after its meeting, insisting that dialogue must only occur under strict, verifiable conditions.

The position of the LND was made known after a meeting in Abuja by its Assistant National Publicity Secretary, Mohmood Hassan.

He said granting criminals a free pass in the name of peace would amount to legitimising terror.

Hassan revealed: “True peace processes require military-secured areas, enforced ceasefires, neutral venues, third-party verification of disarmament, and strict civilian protection.

“The Katsina episode ignored these fundamentals and undermined both security and accountability.”

The group urged Northern governors to rise to the challenge of securing their states, stressing that excuses of structural constraints were no justification for failing to protect citizens.

The LND further appealed to stakeholders to focus on repositioning the North within the Nigerian mainstream by addressing insecurity and other existential challenges.

It also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the transparent handling of its ongoing political party registration exercise and urged it to sustain the credibility needed to strengthen public confidence in the electoral system.