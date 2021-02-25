The Northern Governors Forum has intervened in the altercation between two of its members, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, and his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom.

The two governors have engaged each other in a public spat over the proprietary of open grazing and Fulani herdsmen carrying assault rifles for protection.

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai confirmed the development, in an interview with newsmen, at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress, in Abuja, on Thursday.

In response to a question, he said, “I just left Kaduna, we had a meeting of the Northern State Governors, Bauchi State Governor, Benue Governor was there, it will be sorted out, it could be differences in option. It is not fundamental.

“We are all committed to solving the problem of movement up and down by the herders because once we solve that problem, the clashes between farmers and herders will reduce significantly.

“It will be sorted out, there will always be differences in opinion but not fundamental. The Northern State Governors Forum is committed ending the normadic movement of cattle and people in the shortest possible time and we are all working.”