Governors from four Northern states have visited Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State in Ibadan over the recent clash between Yoruba and Hausa traders at Shasha market in Ibadan.

The Governors visited Makinde late on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the visiting governors were Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi State, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State.

NAN also reports that the governors’ arrived at the Oyo State Government House, Agodi, Ibadan at exactly 7pm and went into a closed door meeting with Governor Makinde.

A source at the meeting disclosed to newsmen that Makinde will, on Tuesday, lead the visiting governors to Shasha community for an on-the-spot assessment of the market as well as meet with various stakeholders in the crisis, with a view to arriving at amicable solutions.

Also, present at the meeting were the Special Adviser on Security to Makinde, Fatai Owoseni; and Special Assistant on Community Relations (Arewa Community), Alhaji Ahmad Murtala, among other stakeholders.