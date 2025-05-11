Northern governors, traditional rulers reiterate support for State Police

Members of the Northern Governors’ Forum and traditional rulers from the North have reiterated their support for the establishment of State Police.

The governors and traditional rulers made their position known in a communique issued after their meeting on Saturday in Kaduna, Kaduna State.

The Governor of Gombe State and Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, signed the communique.

Yahaya said in the communique: “The Forum reiterated its support for the creation of State Police and called on the National Assembly to expedite action on the enactment of the legal framework for its take off.”

But before the establishment of State Police, the leaders of the North resolved to support the existing federal security agencies and back peculiar local initiatives.

The communique added: “The Forum resolved to liaise with the Nigerian Governors Forum to work out modalities of how to increase support to the Federal Security Agencies.

“The Forum also resolved to strengthen peculiar local initiatives in combating all forms of security challenges.

“The Forum also resolved to urgently set up inter-state platforms to coordinate surveillance on our joint borders.”

At the meeting attended by the governors of all 19 Northern States and chairmen of the 19 Northern States Traditional Rulers’ Councils, the leaders hailed President Bola Tinubu “for his sustained commitment to addressing the security challenges and infrastructural deficits in Northern Nigeria”.

The Forum also acknowledged the critical role of nonpartisan cooperation, collaboration, and peer review in effectively addressing the numerous developmental challenges confronting the northern region and the nation at large.

