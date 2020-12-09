The Northern Governors Forum has congratulated retired Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, former Minister of Defence, on his 83rd birthday.

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau and chairman of the forum said this in a message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Machan, on Wednesday in Jos.

Lalong described Danjuma as one of Nigeria’s finest soldiers, a philanthropist and statesman who has done a lot to promote the unity, peace and development of the country.

The governor added that Danjuma, throughout his military career demonstrated professionalism, gallantry and patriotism in defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity in the various responsibilities he held.

“The celebrant has impacted on the lives of many citizens through his business mentoring initiatives and philanthropic lifestyle that had enabled many young people to start businesses and acquire education that has over time helped them to be independent.

“His unwavering faith in Nigeria and consistency in offering wise counsel to various levels of government and support to organisations and institutions toward building a united, prosperous and peaceful Nigeria is glaring,” he said.

Lalong, who wished him more years of good health and God’s protection, added that the Northern Governors would continue to tap from his wealth of experience in tackling insecurity and addressing other challenges in the region.