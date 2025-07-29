Northern Governors reaffirm support for Tinubu

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State and Chairman of the Northern States Governors Forum has restated the region’s commitment to the administration of President Bola Tinubu, citing significant strides in infrastructure, security, and economic reform.

The governor gave the reaffirmation while speaking at the opening of a 2-day interactive session organized by the Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in Kaduna.

According to him, the session titled “Assessing Electoral Promises: Fostering Government-Citizen Engagement for National Unity” represents a vital step in strengthening democratic accountability.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, who delivered the opening remarks, said the gathering was not about empty rhetoric but an opportunity to critically examine the performance of the federal government, particularly in relation to promises made during the 2023 campaign.

“When candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu stood before us, he made specific commitments to Northern Nigeria.

“The North believed in his vision and delivered over 60% of the votes that brought him to power,” he noted.

According to him, the region is already seeing the dividends of that political alliance.

He listed several key projects currently under implementation, including the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway, the Kano-Katsina-Maradi rail line, the rehabilitation of the Kaduna Refinery, the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Gas Pipeline, and continued oil drilling at the Kolmani Oil Fields.

“These projects are proof that when citizens engage and leaders remain committed, democracy works. The renewed hope agenda is beginning to yield tangible results,” he added.

Governor Yahaya further highlighted emerging infrastructure projects, including the proposed Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway, improvements in inter-state road networks, agricultural value chain initiatives, and healthcare upgrades.

He emphasized that these reflect a clear policy focus on uplifting the North’s economic and social landscape.

On security, he said over 300 bandit and terrorist commanders have been eliminated in recent months through improved military coordination and intelligence efforts, asserting that “while challenges remain, the siege on our people is being lifted.”

He also commended the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development as a strategic move to modernize the pastoral economy and resolve long-standing herder-farmer conflicts.

On youth and education, Governor Yahaya praised the federal government’s interventions, particularly grants and renewed efforts to tackle the Almajiri and out-of-school children problem through partnerships with state governments and traditional institutions.

Addressing the economic reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration including the removal of fuel subsidies and exchange rate liberalization, Governor Yahaya acknowledged the hardship faced by citizens, but defended the decisions as “painful but necessary steps” toward long-term economic stability.

To sustain the gains recorded so far, he called on all stakeholders in the North—governors, traditional rulers, religious leaders, business leaders, and civil society—to complement federal efforts with robust local initiatives in infrastructure, education, and social development.

He urged the audience to evaluate the administration’s performance fairly, especially in the build-up to the 2027 general elections.

“By the measure of performance and delivery, President Tinubu has earned our continued support,” he declared.

Referencing the legacy of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto, Governor Yahaya stressed the enduring importance of unity between the North and other regions, particularly the Southwest.

“Our alliance is not just political arithmetic—it is a stabilizing force for national cohesion.”

The Gombe governor concluded by emphasizing the need for ongoing dialogue between government and citizens.

“Democracy thrives in the spaces we create for honest conversation. When citizens and government work together as true partners, there is no challenge we cannot overcome,” he said.

The interactive session drew participants from across the northern states, including civil society representatives, traditional rulers, youth leaders, and senior government officials, and continues with panel discussions and breakout sessions aimed at strengthening participatory governance in the region.

