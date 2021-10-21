Northern Governors Forum congratulates Gowon @87

The Northern Governors Forum has felicitated with former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, as he marks his 87th birthday.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, issued the congratulatory message.

In the message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, on Tuesday in Jos, Lalong eulogised the former head of state, saying: “He is a great personality who served the nation with uncommon loyalty, simplicity, fairness and courage particularly during trying moments.”

He said the forum was proud of the Gowon who in addition to his role of promoting peace and good governance around the world, remained a unifying factor and consistently mobilised prayers for the peace, progress and development of Nigeria.

He said: “Gowon is a believer in the unity and diversity of Nigeria; he has contributed immensely toward ensuring that the nation remains prosperous and indivisible.”

He thanked the former Nigerian leader for standing up for the truth and supporting various governments through quality counsel and advocacy for social justice.

Lalong also commended him for his humanitarian work of reaching out to the less privileged in healthcare delivery interventions, peace building and other critical areas through his Yakubu Gowon Foundation.

The Chairman urged him not to relent in offering his wisdom and experience to the forum and Nigeria at large, saying it would foster good governance.

He wished him many more years of good health, peace and tranquility.