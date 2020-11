The 19 Northern States Governors have requested for the censorship of social media to “avoid the spread of fake news”.

The Governors, under the aegis of the Northern Governors’ Forum, spoke on Monday in Kaduna at their meeting.

They said the effect of uncontrolled social media was devastating.

They also condemned the subversive actions of some #EndSARS protesters, saying some people took advantage of peaceful protest to push their separative agenda.