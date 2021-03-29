The Northern Governors Forum has congratulated the All Progressives Congress National Leader and former Governor of Lagos, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on his 69th birthday.

The chairman of the forum and governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, felicitated with the chieftain, in a congratulatory message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Monday in Jos.

Lalong described the celebrant as an accomplished politician and seasoned administrator, whose strides in the nation’s socio-political landscape have remained outstanding.

He said that Tinubu stands tall as a politician, statesman and patriot, who exemplifies vision, dexterity and versatility in the course of nation building and national dialogue.

Lalong also described him as a bridge builder, who has continued to work for the unity, peace and progress of Nigeria, as well consistently offering wise counsel toward addressing national issues.

He encouraged him to remain firm in his resolve to contribute to a greater Nigeria, while wishing him many more years of peace, God’s divine protection and good health.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Tinubu was born on March 29, 1952 in Lagos.