The Northern Governors’ Forum has congratulated the chairman of Plateau Council of Traditional Rulers and Emirs, the Gbong Gwom Jos, Buba Gyang, on his 69th birthday.

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau and chairman of the forum in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham on Saturday in Jos, described the royal father as an achiever.

He said the celebrant has contributed to the development of Plateau, the Northern region and Nigeria as a whole, through the various responsibilities he carried out over the years.

“Without doubt, the story of your life has been that of excellence, diligence, honesty, patriotism and compassion, as you have impacted positively on members of your immediate family and all people that have come across you.

“As Chairman of the Plateau Council of Traditional Rulers and Emirs, you worked together with colleagues to promote and consolidate the peace in the state and other parts of the North,” Lalong said.

He said his efforts on building peace has facilitated economic prosperity for the people and also enhanced the dignity and integrity of the traditional institution in the state and the nation in general.

The chairman urged him to continue to offer his wise counsel and wealth of experience, towards assisting the forum in addressing challenges of insecurity, under development, poverty and illiteracy, while wishing him more years of God’s favour and protection.

Gyang was born on October 10, 1951 at Du District in Jos South Local Government Area (LGA ) of Plateau.