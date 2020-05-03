The Northern Governors Forum has agreed to wipe out the Almajiri system of education from Northern Nigeria.

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, made this known while repatriating 788 Almajiris to their various home states on Sunday.

Sule said: “The plan to repatriate the almajiris is of good intention and not in bad motive.”

According to him, the agreement was reached when the northern governors met recently in Abuja, adding: “COVID-19 is fast racking the movement.”

The states included are Jigawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Gombe and Taraba