The Wife of the Niger State governor, Dr Amina Bello, has been confirmed as the Chairperson for the Northern Governor Wives Forum.

A statement signed by her Chief Press Secretary, Aisha Wakaso, said that the governor’s wife was unanimously confirmed after a meeting of the forum at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Wakaso said Bello was made chairperson after the husband of the former chairperson lost re-election.

The wife of the former Bauchi State Governor, Hajiya Hadiza Abubakar, was the former chairperson of the Forum.

Besty Obaseki of Edo took over as the chairperson of Southern Governors wives forum from the wife of the former Imo governor, Nkechi Okorocha.