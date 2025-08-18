Northern CAN applauds NSA Ribadu over arrest of terrorist leaders

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has commended the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, over the arrest of two terrorist leaders of the Ansaru sect, Mahmud Muhammad Usman, aka Abu Bara’a, and Mahmud al-Nigeri, aka Mallam Mamuda.

Chairman of Northern CAN, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, gave the commendation on Monday while speaking to journalists in Kaduna.

The Eagle Online recollects that the Federal Government of Nigeria announced the arrest of al-Ngeri and Usman on Saturday.

The announcement was made by the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, on Saturday at a news conference.

Reacting, Rev. Hayab noted that the development represents a major milestone in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism.

He urged Nigerians to appreciate positive efforts made by security agencies.

“We believe in acknowledging what is right. The NSA, Nuhu Ribadu, deserves commendation for the intelligence-driven operation that led to the arrest of some of Nigeria’s most wanted terrorists,” he said.

Rev. Hayab called for continued intelligence gathering and proactive operations, noting that terrorism can only be defeated with vigilance and cooperation.

He also praised Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, for ongoing road projects and strides in inclusive governance while emphasising the need for equitable distribution of development across all communities.

“We cannot expect all roads to be repaired overnight, but with phased execution, people will see meaningful progress.

“While asking for more, we must appreciate what has been done,” he said.

Rev. Hayab urged the governor to deepen inclusiveness and ensure appointments reflect fairness across communities.

He welcomed recent efforts toward representation but advised that appointees should be empowered to serve genuinely.

He further appealed to Nigerians to unite across religious and ethnic lines, stressing that constructive engagement strengthens leadership and encourages more impactful governance.

