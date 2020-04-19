The North West Zone of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development says it is shocked by the demise of two members representing it on the national Handball and Weightlifting Federation Boards.

Alhaji Abdullahi Idris, its Zonal Coordinator, who made the disclosure on Sunday in Kaduna, said the two members were Alhaji Ahmed Abubakar on the Nigeria Handball Federation Board and Alhaji Yahaya Mohammed on the Nigeria WeightLifting Federation Board.

Idris said in a statement: “The North-West Zonal Sports Office wishes to express its heart-felt condolences to the entire sporting communities over the demise of our two Zonal Representatives on Handball and Weightlifting Federation boards.

“The shocking and sad events took place on the April 17 and April 18 respectively.

“These condolences also extend to their immediate families, friends, the governments and people of Kaduna and Jigawa States.”

Idris said their individual contributions to the development of sports in the zone would be fondly missed and would always be remembered.

He said: “May Allah grant them eternal rest and we, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss Amen.”